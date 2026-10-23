Teja Sajja Wedding: Actor to Tie the Knot in Udaipur in December

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who became popular with the film Hanu-Man, is all set to get married in December 2026. The actor has confirmed that his wedding will take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and that it is an arranged marriage fixed by his parents.

Teja revealed that the wedding will be a private event attended by family members and close friends. An engagement ceremony is planned for November, ahead of the wedding.

Who Is Teja Sajja's Future Wife?

Teja has shared a few details about his future wife but has not revealed her name. According to reports, she comes from a family involved in the technology business and works with her father.

She was raised in the United States and has no connection to the film industry. Teja reportedly likes the fact that she stays away from the limelight and wants to keep her identity private.

Teja Sajja Wants a Private Wedding

The actor has generally kept his personal life away from public attention and wants his wedding to be the same. He plans to celebrate the occasion with only his family and close friends rather than organise a large, star-studded event.

A reception is also expected to take place in Hyderabad after the Udaipur wedding, where he can celebrate with friends and members of the film industry.

Teja Sajja's Upcoming Films

Teja was last seen in Mirai and is also associated with upcoming projects, including Zombie Reddy: Next Level. Fans are now looking forward to more details about his wedding and future film announcements.