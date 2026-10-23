Prabhas Birthday Surprise: Nag Ashwin Releases Kalki 2 Making Video

Pan-India superstar Prabhas received a special birthday surprise from director Nag Ashwin on October 23. Marking the actor’s birthday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD released a making video of its much-awaited sequel, Kalki 2, giving fans an exciting glimpse into the next chapter of the science-fiction franchise.

The special video also served as a birthday tribute to Prabhas, popularly known as Darling and Rebel Star. The announcement has generated fresh excitement among fans who are eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Kalki 2 Team Wishes Prabhas on His Birthday

Along with the video, the film's team shared a heartfelt birthday message for the actor, celebrating his popularity across generations.

The makers described Prabhas as a superhero of Indian cinema whose appeal continues to win hearts across age groups. They also expressed their enthusiasm about beginning another remarkable cinematic journey with the star.

The birthday greeting, coupled with the release of the making video, has further increased curiosity about the upcoming film.

Expectations High for Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD emerged as a major box-office success, earning widespread attention for its futuristic storyline, grand visuals and star-studded cast.

Prabhas played the lead role in the film, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in significant roles. The movie combined elements of science fiction and Indian mythology, creating a distinctive cinematic world.

Following the success of the first instalment, expectations for Kalki 2 have grown considerably. Audiences are keen to discover how the story will progress and what the sequel will bring to the franchise.

Prabhas Birthday Update Raises Excitement Among Fans

The release of the making video on Prabhas' birthday has added to the buzz surrounding the sequel. With Nag Ashwin returning to direct the next instalment, fans are anticipating another ambitious cinematic spectacle.

Although the latest birthday update has intensified interest in Kalki 2, further details about the film's storyline and release plans remain eagerly awaited.

For now, the special video has given Prabhas fans another reason to celebrate and renewed anticipation for the next chapter of the Kalki 2898 AD universe.