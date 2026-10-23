Naa Wife Missing Movie Review: Varun Sandesh, Swetha Basu Prasad

Telugu actors Varun Sandesh and Swetha Basu Prasad, who became a popular pair with Kotha Bangaru Lokam, have reunited for the suspense thriller Naa Wife Missing after nearly 18 years. The film started streaming on Aha on October 23. Directed by Swati Prakash Mantripragada, the movie revolves around a woman's mysterious disappearance and the events surrounding her marriage.

Naa Wife Missing Story

Balu (Varun Sandesh) works as an assistant manager at a bank. His life takes a dramatic turn when his wife, Swapna (Swetha Basu Prasad), suddenly goes missing. Unable to find her, Balu approaches the police and files a complaint.

The story then explores the couple's past. Balu marries Swapna through an arranged marriage even after she reveals certain details about her personal life before the wedding. However, their relationship becomes complicated when Swapna admits that she was previously in love with Aban (Mohit Pedada) and expresses her desire to leave with him.

Surprisingly, Balu does not react aggressively to her confession. Instead, he remains composed and makes his own plans. When Swapna disappears without a trace, the police suspect Balu and take him into custody. Meanwhile, Aban also claims that Swapna has not come to him.

The mystery deepens as everyone tries to figure out Swapna's whereabouts. Where did she go? What is Balu hiding? The answers unfold as the investigation progresses.

How Is Naa Wife Missing?

The film's main attraction is the reunion of Varun Sandesh and Swetha Basu Prasad. Their return as a pair after many years created interest among Telugu movie lovers. The film also attempts to explore complicated relationships through a suspenseful storyline.

The director presents the narrative by moving between past events and the present investigation. The first half focuses on Balu and Swapna's marriage, her former relationship and the circumstances that lead to their separation. The interval raises questions about Swapna's disappearance, creating some curiosity about the second half.

However, the movie suffers from slow pacing. Several scenes take longer than necessary to develop, which may test the patience of viewers looking for a gripping thriller. Although the story touches upon relationship issues and their possible consequences, the screenplay could have been more engaging.

The climax introduces a twist that may surprise audiences regarding Swapna's fate. While the final revelation adds some interest, attentive viewers might predict the identity of the person behind the events. The sudden change in the story's direction is one of its notable elements.

Overall, the movie has an interesting central mystery but struggles to maintain consistent suspense throughout its runtime.

Performances

Varun Sandesh delivers a decent performance as Balu, particularly in the scenes involving the police investigation. Swetha Basu Prasad gives a natural performance as Swapna and makes her return to Telugu cinema with this film.

Satyasri stands out as a police officer, while Praveen performs well in another police role. Mohit Pedada is adequate as Aban. The other supporting actors contribute reasonably well to the narrative.

Technical Analysis

The cinematography by N.S. Satish Kumar is a positive aspect of the film. The visuals are appealing, and the locations have been captured effectively.

Sai Karthik's background score helps establish the mood during suspenseful moments, although some musical portions may feel familiar. A few dialogues written by Aditya Bhargav are effective.

Director Swati Prakash Mantripragada handles the film's technical aspects reasonably well despite relying on a familiar storyline. The production values are also satisfactory.

Final Verdict

Naa Wife Missing combines marital complications with a mystery surrounding a missing woman. Varun Sandesh and Swetha Basu Prasad deliver decent performances, while the cinematography and background score support the film.

However, the slow screenplay prevents the thriller from reaching its full potential. Viewers who enjoy relationship dramas with suspense elements can watch Naa Wife Missing on Aha, while those expecting a fast-moving investigation thriller may find it less satisfying.

Cast: Varun Sandesh, Swetha Basu Prasad, Praveen, Satyasri and Mohit Pedada

Director: Swati Prakash Mantripragada

Producer: Shiva Kanthamaneni

Music: Sai Karthik

Streaming Platform: Aha