Prabhas Net Worth 2026: Salary, Luxury Cars, Properties and Film Remuneration

Pan-India star Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. After the success of the Baahubali films, he became a major name across the country. On his birthday, October 23, here's a look at his estimated net worth, film remuneration, properties and luxury car collection.

What Is Prabhas' Net Worth?

According to media reports, Prabhas' net worth is estimated to be between ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore. However, these figures are not officially confirmed by the actor.

His earnings mainly come from movies, brand endorsements and other professional activities. His popularity increased significantly after Baahubali, helping him become one of the leading stars in Indian cinema.

How Much Does Prabhas Charge for a Movie?

Reports suggest that Prabhas charges around ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore or more for major film projects. His remuneration can vary depending on the movie, production arrangements and other factors.

He has worked in several big-budget films, including Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas' Properties and Luxury Cars

Prabhas reportedly owns properties in Hyderabad and other locations. His Hyderabad residence is among the assets frequently mentioned in reports about his lifestyle.

The actor is also known for his luxury car collection. Reports have listed vehicles such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Range Rover and BMW among his cars.

Prabhas' Upcoming Movies

Prabhas has several big projects in his lineup, including Fauzi, Spirit, Salaar 2 and Kalki 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on these films.

With major projects and a strong fan following, Prabhas continues to be one of the most talked-about stars in Indian cinema.