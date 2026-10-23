Prabhas' Birthday: Prashanth Neel's Wife Likitha Reddy's Viral Picture Grab Attention

Prabhas' Birthday celebrations have sparked exictiment among fans, with photographs featuring celebrities and their families drawn attention on social media. Among the pictures attracting intresting are those associated with filmmakers Prashanth Neel and his wife posts, Likitha Reddy, whose social media post have offered glimps into the personal lives of prominent names in Telugu cinema.

The post showed Prabhas affectionately kissing Likitha Reddy on cheek. Likitha has occasionally shared candid moments involving her Husband and felloe film personalities, giving fans a glimpse of the friendship and relationship behind the scenes. Such photographs frequently attracts attention beacuse Prashanth Neel generally keeps his personal life away from spotlight.

Prabhas, who turned 47 on October 23, 2026, enjoys a massive fan following across India and beyond. His birthday has become an occasion for fans to celebrate his cinematic journey, share memorable photographes and look forward to update about his upcoming films.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' birthday has bought renewed intrest in his professional commitments, including Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans continue to follow updates about these projects while celebrating the actor's milestone.