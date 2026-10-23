Will Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite at Anirudh's Wedding?

Rumours about actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reuniting have started circulating in Tamil cinema circles. Reports suggest that the former couple may attend music composer Anirudh Ravichander's upcoming wedding celebrations.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation in 2024 after 20 years of marriage. They have two sons and have continued to share parental responsibilities.

Anirudh's Wedding Sparks Discussion

Anirudh Ravichander shares a long professional association with Dhanush. The duo worked together on several popular projects, including 3, Velaiilla Pattadhari and Thiruchitrambalam.

Reports of differences between Dhanush and Anirudh had circulated in recent years. However, new industry rumours suggest that the two may have resolved their differences and could work together on another project.

There is also speculation that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa may attend Anirudh's wedding celebrations. Their possible appearance together has fuelled discussion about a reunion.

Will Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Reunite?

Neither Dhanush nor Aishwaryaa has confirmed any plans to reunite. Similarly, reports about Dhanush and Anirudh's professional reunion remain unconfirmed.

For now, the discussion is based on industry rumours, and fans will have to wait for an official statement from those involved.