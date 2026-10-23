Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Aman Wins Task, Two More Contestants Get Immunity

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 featured an intense weightlifting task that tested the contestants' strength and endurance. Aman emerged as the winner after Bigg Boss announced an unexpected twist in the results.

The task gave contestants in the Yellow Zone a chance to move into the Green Zone and earn immunity from nominations.

Aman Wins the Task

In the task, contestants had to balance a bar on their shoulders while other housemates added weights to it. They had to carry the increasing weight for as long as possible.

Several contestants struggled as the weight increased. Varshini, Neetu, Shiv Kumar, Thrigun and others eventually dropped out of the competition.

The final contest came down to Aman and Naresh. Although Aman eventually dropped out, Bigg Boss announced him as the winner because he had carried the highest total weight during the task.

Neetu and Debjani Also Get Immunity

Bigg Boss also recognised the performances of the female contestants. Neetu was selected for carrying the highest weight, while Debjani was recognised for lasting the longest in the task.

Aman, Neetu and Debjani were moved into the Green Zone and received immunity from nominations for the current week and the following week.

Task Leads to Arguments

The task also led to arguments inside the house. Mukesh and Shiv Kumar got into a heated exchange after weights were assigned during the competition.

Aman expressed disappointment over the way the task unfolded, while Naresh became emotional after the result was announced.

The episode ended with Aman, Neetu and Debjani gaining an important advantage in the competition.