Prabhas' Fauzi Glimpse Faces Criticism Over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Role

The first glimpse of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi has received mixed reactions on social media. While fans appreciated Prabhas' look and the film's historical setting, some viewers raised concerns about the portrayal of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The makers released the glimpse on October 23 to mark Prabhas' birthday. The video features a conversation between Netaji and Adolf Hitler, during which Netaji introduces Prabhas' character and highlights his importance.

Why Are Netizens Criticising Fauzi?

Some social media users felt that portraying Netaji mainly as a character who praises the hero was not appropriate for a respected historical figure. They argued that the freedom fighter's role should have greater importance in the story.

However, some fans defended the film, saying that Fauzi is a fictional story inspired by historical figures. They pointed out that filmmakers often combine real personalities and fictional characters to tell dramatic stories.

What Is Fauzi About?

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period action drama set during the British era. Prabhas plays a soldier whose story is connected to India's struggle for independence.

The film also stars Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jayapradha and Chaitra J. Achar in important roles.

The glimpse has generated discussion among movie lovers, and audiences are now waiting for more updates about the film and its story.