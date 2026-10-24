Will Ramayana Part 2 Release Be Postponed to Diwali 2028?

The release of Ramayana Part 2, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has reportedly been postponed from Diwali 2027 to Diwali 2028. The makers are said to need more time to complete the film's shooting and action sequences.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being made as a two-part mythological epic. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

Why Is Ramayana Part 2 Delayed?

According to reports, the second part requires additional shooting time. The filmmakers want to present the battle sequences on a much larger scale, which has reportedly affected the original release plan.

The second part will focus on the major battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. The team is reportedly working to deliver a grand cinematic experience for audiences.

When Will the New Release Date Be Announced?

The makers have not officially confirmed the reported postponement. According to the report, the revised release date may be announced in the end credits of Ramayana Part 1.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey also play important roles.

Fans are now waiting for an official update on the release schedule of the much-awaited second part.