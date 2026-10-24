Prabhas Fauzi Glimpse: Who Played Subhas Chandra Bose?

The glimpse of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi has created excitement among fans. Released on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday at 9:30 PM, the two-and-a-half-minute video offers a glimpse into the film's story and introduces some interesting historical elements.

Titled File No. 25, the glimpse features Adolf Hitler and freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose discussing an Indian spy. The mysterious spy is revealed to be Fauzi, the character connected to Prabhas. The presentation and powerful visuals have attracted considerable attention from viewers.

One detail that has particularly interested audiences is the appearance of Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler. Some viewers initially thought these visuals were generated using artificial intelligence. However, the roles have been portrayed by real actors.

Subodh Bhave as Subhas Chandra Bose in Fauzi

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave plays the role of Subhas Chandra Bose in Fauzi. His appearance in the glimpse has caught the attention of moviegoers, with many noting his resemblance to the legendary freedom fighter.

Subodh is a familiar name in Marathi entertainment. Apart from acting, he has established himself as a writer, director and producer. His work extends beyond films to television and theatre.

He began performing in theatre productions during the 1990s and entered Marathi and Hindi cinema in 2002. He has also worked in Konkani and Malayalam films, showcasing his experience across different film industries.

From Bal Gangadhar Tilak to Subhas Chandra Bose

Subodh Bhave has previously portrayed another important figure from India's freedom movement. In the 2015 film Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush, he played Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of India's prominent freedom fighters.

His performance in that film brought him recognition for portraying a historical personality. With Fauzi, he is set to take on another significant role by bringing Subhas Chandra Bose to the screen.

Subodh also turned director with the Marathi film Katyar Kaljat Ghusali. His experience in different areas of filmmaking has made him a recognised personality in the Marathi industry.

Subodh Bhave Calls Fauzi a Special Opportunity

The actor shared his thoughts on social media about playing Subhas Chandra Bose in Fauzi. He expressed his happiness at being part of the film and described the opportunity as a matter of good fortune.

Subodh is married to his childhood friend, Manjashri Deshpande. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have two children.

With his role in Fauzi, Subodh Bhave may reach a wider audience beyond Marathi cinema. His portrayal of Subhas Chandra Bose is one of the key elements generating interest in the film.

Starring Prabhas, Fauzi is scheduled to release on March 19. The film's glimpse has raised expectations among fans who are eager to learn more about its story, historical characters and the mysterious Indian spy.