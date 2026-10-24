Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Varshini Enters Danger Zone, Faces Elimination Risk

Varshini is reportedly facing a tough situation in Bigg Boss Telugu 10. According to unofficial voting trends, her voting numbers have dropped, putting her at risk of elimination this week.

Her recent gameplay and behaviour have reportedly disappointed some viewers. Along with Dakshi, Varshini is said to be in the danger zone.

Varshini's Game Faces Criticism

Varshini has attracted attention throughout the show with her personality and presence. However, her recent performance has reportedly failed to impress some viewers.

As the competition becomes tougher, contestants need to gain audience support to remain in the house. Varshini's position in the voting trends has now raised questions about her future in the show.

Will Varshini Be Eliminated?

Dakshi is also reportedly facing the risk of elimination this week. The competition between the two contestants has become a major talking point among Bigg Boss Telugu 10 viewers.

However, these voting trends are unofficial, and the makers have not confirmed the elimination result. The final outcome will depend on the official audience votes and the show's announcement.