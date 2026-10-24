Udta Teer Movie Review: Is Ayushmann Khurrana's Spy Comedy Worth Watching?

Bollywood has a new spy comedy in theater, and Udta Teer brings an unusual mix humour, action and patriotism to the big screen. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the film was released on October 23, 2026, offers an intresting twist on the familiar spy-movie formula. But does this unusual concept translate into an entertaning movie, or does the story lose its direction along the way? Let's take a closer look.

Udta Teer: A Different Take On Spy Comedy

The Story revolve around Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy whose mission takes an unexpected turn when he loses his memory. Confused abot his identity, he begins acting against the very people he was originally working for. This situation creats plenty of opportunities for comedy, misunderstanding and unexpected twists. The premise is one of the film's biggest attractions, giving it the potential to stand apart from conversation spy thrillers.

Performance that Keep Things Interesting

Ayushmanm Khurrana brings his familiar comic energy to the lead role. His ability to handle awkward situations and deliver humor helps keep the story engaging. particularly when the plot leans into its absurdity. Sara Ali Khan adds to the film's ensemble, although her character could have benefited from more depth. The supporting cast contributes the film maintain its lighter tone.

Udta Teer Movie Rating

Udta Teer has an intersting concept, some entertaining moments and lead performance that helps the film find its rythm. However, uneven storytelling keeps it from reaching its full potential.

Final Verdict: Should You Watch Udta Teer?

Udta Teer is worth considering if you enjoy Bollywood comedies with unusual premises, identities and a mix of action an humour. It has enough entertaining moments to make it an option for a casual movie outing, even if it doesn't get everything right. The film's biggest strength is its idea, while its biggest weakness is the execution. With tighter writing and a more consistent tone, if could have been a much stronger comedy. Untimately, Udta Teer is an intersting attempt at doing something different with spy genre. Whether it works for you will depend on how much you enjoy its humour and unconventional stroytelling.