Rashmika Mandanna: Did She Face Problems With Bold Outfits Like Janhvi?

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has spoken openly about her views on glamour, bold outfits and the limits she follows in her film career. During a conversation with popular filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar, Rashmika explained that she prefers to stay true to her personal choices rather than compromise on her comfort.

The discussion took place during an interview featuring Rashmika and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar brought up the topic of actresses facing pressure over their costumes and on-screen appearances. He also referred to the recent discussion surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's outfits in the film Peddi and asked Rashmika whether she had faced similar situations.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Views on Bold Outfits

When Karan Johar asked whether she sets any limits while working with directors and producers, Rashmika gave a clear answer. She explained that she understands how she wants to present herself on screen and has her own preferences when it comes to costumes and glamorous scenes.

According to Rashmika, certain characters may require bikinis or bold outfits as part of the story. However, she personally does not feel comfortable with excessive skin show. She made it clear that there are certain things she would not compromise on because they do not match her personality.

The actress also acknowledged that commercial films sometimes require heroines to wear specific costumes, especially in songs and glamorous sequences. While such outfits may occasionally make an actress feel uncomfortable, Rashmika believes it is important to understand one's limits.

Rashmika Says Personal Comfort Comes First

Rashmika explained that she knows where to draw the line and makes her own decisions about what she feels comfortable doing on screen. She believes that having clear personal boundaries is important while working in the film industry.

Her comments highlight the challenges actresses can face when balancing the demands of commercial cinema with their individual choices. Glamorous roles and special songs often attract attention, but performers may have different opinions about the outfits and scenes they are willing to do.

Rashmika Focuses on Her Career Without Compromising Her Values

Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on several major film projects and continues to enjoy popularity across different film industries. Despite her growing stardom, she has made it clear that she does not want to sacrifice her personal comfort or values simply to meet expectations.

Her straightforward response has drawn attention because it highlights the importance of making independent choices in a demanding industry. Rashmika's approach shows that actresses can pursue commercial success while maintaining their own boundaries.