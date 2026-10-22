Nayyi Navelli OTT Release Update

Yami Gautam Dhar's latest film, Nayyi Navelli is generating intrest among moviegores waiting for its digital release. The horror-comdey, which arrive in theaters on October 16, 2026, Is expated to make its way to Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. However, the makers have not yet announce an offical OTT release date.

Nayyi Navelli OTT Release Date and Platform

According to media reports and the film's promotional material, Amazom Prime Video is the OTT partner for Nayyi Navelli. While the streaming platform has been identified, the exact date of its digital premiere remains unconfirmed. Based on the usual theatrical-to-digital release window followed by Hindi films, the movie could arrive in between November 13 and December 11, 2026. This will have to wait for an offical announcement from the filmmakers or steaming platform.

What To Expect Next?

For viewers who missed the theatrical release, the upcoming digital premiere could provide an opportunity to watch the film at home. Until the streaming date is officially confirmed, audience should treat the projected November-December window as tentative.