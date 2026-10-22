Bigg Boss Telugu 10, Ep 46 Highlights: Shalini Returns to the House

Bigg Boss 10 Telugu, Episode 46 delivered several unexpected twists, including Shalini's surprise return to the house, a new elimination rule and heated arguments during a crucial task. Shalini, who was believed to have been eliminated, re-entered the house through the secret room, leaving the other contestants shocked.

Her return brought an emotional moment, especially for Rohith, who hugged her tightly and kissed her on the cheek. Soon after her re-entry, Shalini returned to the game with her usual energy and created tension among the housemates.

Bigg Boss 10 Telugu Introduces a New Elimination Twist

Bigg Boss gave the contestants another shock by announcing a change in the elimination process. This week, contestants could face elimination not only through audience votes but also through a direct elimination process.

The housemates were divided into three levels based on their performance in the game: Red, Yellow and Green.

Contestants in the Red Level would face both audience voting and the possibility of direct elimination. Those in the Yellow Level would depend only on audience votes to determine their fate.

The Red Level contestants were Jhansi, Ram Prasad, Rohith, Shwetha, Sudheer, RK, Shalini and Vamsi.

The Yellow Level included Trigun, Naresh, Varshini, Mukesh, Debjani, Aman and Shiva Kumar.

Green Level Contestants Get Immunity

Bigg Boss introduced the Green Level, which was described as the GOAT level. Contestants who reached this level would receive immunity from elimination for both the current week and the following week.

To decide who would earn this advantage, Bigg Boss announced a special task.

During the challenge, contestants had to grab a bone placed in the centre of a circle when the buzzer sounded. Those who secured the bone earned the chance to break boxes. Depending on the colour found inside, contestants could get an opportunity to eliminate other housemates according to Bigg Boss's rules.

The task quickly became intense as contestants competed to secure an advantage.

Shalini Gets Into a Heated Argument With Dakshi

One of the biggest highlights of Episode 46 was Shalini's heated confrontation with Dakshi during the task. Shalini became extremely angry and nearly used abusive language during the argument.

Her reaction increased the tension in the house, forcing other contestants to step in and calm her down before the situation escalated further.

Shalini's aggressive approach and emotional outburst became major talking points during the episode.

Ram Prasad Wins the Final Round

The task eventually reached its final round, with Ram Prasad and Jhansi competing against each other. Ram Prasad performed better in the decisive round and emerged as the winner.

His victory brought a significant change to the level rankings. Ram Prasad, who was previously in the Red Level, was promoted to the Yellow Level.

With Shalini's dramatic return, the new elimination rules and the intense clash with Dakshi, Bigg Boss Episode 46 kept the contestants and viewers on edge. The coming episodes are expected to reveal how these changes affect the contestants' chances of staying in the house.