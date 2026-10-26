Vishwak Sen Reveals the Real Incident Behind Cult Movie

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Cult. The actor has directed the movie and also plays the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday and promises a dark story filled with suspense, violence and unexpected twists.

Cult revolves around a private party where a game takes a dangerous turn. The participants face deadly consequences, with the losers being killed. The film explores how a party turns into a terrifying experience for those involved.

Vishwak Sen Explains How He Completed Cult

In a recent interview, Vishwak Sen spoke about the idea behind Cult and revealed how he developed the story.

The actor said he wanted to create a film that captured the chaos and madness of a party, similar to the atmosphere in Project X. He began writing the script but struggled to complete the second half, even after working on it for two years.

Vishwak eventually put the project aside because he could not find the right direction for the story. Later, a friend told him about an incident that had taken place in Vietnam. According to the actor, the incident had not even received news coverage.

This information helped him find a way to move the story forward. Vishwak revealed that he completed the second half of the film in just one day after hearing about the incident.

Cult Features a Large Cast

Apart from Vishwak Sen, the film features Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnapa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Karthikeya, Anirudh Bhaskar, Ezy, Yagnya Turlapati, Kabeer Bhartiya, Vishak Nair and Chepuri Vivek in important roles.

The film is produced by Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations, while Ravi Basrur is composing the music.

With its unusual storyline and slasher-thriller elements, Cult is generating interest among moviegoers ahead of its theatrical release. Vishwak Sen's comments about the real-life incident that helped him finish the script have added another point of interest for audiences waiting to watch the film.