Immortal OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

Tamil film Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, is set to make its digital debut on SonyLIV on October 30, 2026. The romantic horror film was released in theatres on September 4, 2026, and will now be available for viewers to watch online.

SonyLIV announced the film’s OTT premiere through its official social media account. The movie combines romance, suspense and supernatural elements, making it an interesting choice for fans of Tamil horror films.

Immortal OTT Release Date and Platform

Immortal will begin streaming on SonyLIV from October 30, 2026. The announcement has created interest among viewers who missed the film in theatres or want to watch it at home.

The streaming platform shared the tagline, “Oru pudhu ulagam... Oru IMMORTAL kadhal!”, which means “A new world… an immortal love story.” The tagline reflects the film’s combination of a love story and mysterious supernatural events.

What Is Immortal About?

Written and directed by Mariappan Chinna, Immortal follows Magi, played by GV Prakash Kumar, who works at a printing press in Chennai. While searching for a place to stay within his budget, he comes across an apartment offered at a surprisingly low rent by a woman named Sindhu, played by Kayadu Lohar.

Magi accepts the offer and gradually develops feelings for Sindhu. However, her unusual behaviour and the strange happenings around the apartment make him question her past and identity.

The story also explores events that began nearly 1,000 years ago, when a tribal couple gave birth to a mysterious child. The incident is connected to an ancient evil that continues to influence the present-day story.

Immortal Cast and Crew

GV Prakash Kumar plays the male lead, Magi, while Kayadu Lohar portrays Sindhu. The supporting cast includes TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan and Pema Tsamchoe.

Mariappan Chinna has written and directed the movie. Arunkumar Dhanasekaran produced it under the AK Film Factory banner. Sam CS composed the music, Arun Radhakrishnan handled cinematography, and M. Rajesh worked as the editor.

With its mix of romance, mystery and horror, Immortal is now preparing to reach a wider audience through its digital release. Viewers can watch the Tamil film on SonyLIV from October 30, 2026.