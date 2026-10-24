Jailer 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Rajinikanth’s upcoming action entertainer Jailer 2 is reportedly set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. According to reports, the film could arrive on the streaming platform around four weeks after its cinema release. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the OTT platform or release date.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. If the reported four-week OTT window is followed, audiences may be able to watch the movie online around mid-November 2026.

Jailer 2 OTT Release Date

Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video may acquire the digital streaming rights to Jailer 2. However, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement from the filmmakers or the streaming platform to confirm these details.

The reported short gap between the theatrical and OTT releases has also attracted attention because of the usual streaming window followed by multiplex chains. Reports indicate that some major cinema chains have decided not to screen the film outside southern states amid discussions surrounding the digital release timeline.

Jailer 2 Cast and Crew

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Nelson Dilipkumar returns as director, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan in important roles. Following the success of the first instalment, the sequel has generated considerable interest among fans.

With the theatrical release approaching, audiences are eagerly waiting for updates about the film’s digital premiere. Until the makers confirm the details, the reported Amazon Prime Video release and mid-November 2026 streaming window should be treated as unconfirmed.