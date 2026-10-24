Bigg Boss 10 Telugu: Trigun Wins Goat of Speed, Gets Two Weeks Safety

Trigun has surprised viewers with his performance in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 10 Telugu. Despite facing criticism inside the house, he managed to turn the game in his favour during Friday's episode, Day 47. He first competed against Shiv and later joined hands with him to win the Goat of Speed task.

The victory helped Trigun secure the GOAT title and protection from elimination for two weeks. The episode also featured emotional moments, tough competition and an unexpected change in the relationship between Trigun and Shiv.

Debjani Gets Emotional in the Green Level

The episode began with Debjani becoming emotional after seeing her photograph in the Green Level. She felt that justice had finally been served and broke down in tears.

Trigun approached her and appreciated her efforts. He said she had fought hard to reach that position. He also expressed happiness that Aman and Neethu had secured places in the Green Level after working hard during the earlier task, which involved balancing weights for three hours.

Mukesh Wins the Goat of Common Sense Task

Bigg Boss introduced the Goat of Common Sense task for contestants in the Yellow Level. The participants had to answer questions displayed on a screen. They needed to ring a bell before the others and provide the correct answer to earn points.

One of the early questions concerned wet and dry cotton. Mukesh rang the bell first but gave the wrong answer, claiming that wet cotton was heavier. Naresh responded that both would weigh the same.

Despite getting involved in several arguments during the task, Mukesh eventually scored the highest points and won the title of Goat of Common Sense. His victory earned him promotion to the Green Level and two weeks of protection from elimination.

Trigun and Shiv Join Forces in the Goat of Speed Task

The next challenge was the Goat of Speed task, which offered the remaining Yellow Level contestants another chance to reach the Green Level.

Ramprasad and Naresh played as thieves, while Trigun and Shiv took the roles of guards. Varshini was also among the Yellow Level contestants, but Mukesh's efforts to convince her to participate did not work out.

The task turned intense when Shiv injured his leg. Despite the pain, he continued playing without giving up. After a close contest, Trigun and Shiv emerged as the winners.

However, Bigg Boss announced a twist. Only one of the two could move to the Green Level, forcing them to decide who should receive the advantage.

Trigun Requests Shiv for One Chance

Trigun tried to convince Shiv to let him advance to the Green Level. He said that he rarely begged anyone for anything but was willing to ask Shiv for one chance.

Shiv responded with sarcasm, referring to the earlier incident in which he felt betrayed by Trigun. Their conversation highlighted the tension that had existed between them in the house.

Despite their past differences, Shiv eventually agreed to give Trigun the opportunity.

Shiv Praises Trigun Despite Their Past Differences

While speaking to Bigg Boss, Shiv reflected on how their relationship had changed. He recalled the previous week's conflict and how he had felt betrayed by Trigun.

However, Shiv acknowledged that the two had now worked together and won the task. He also appreciated Trigun's determination and the effort he had put into the competition.

Shiv said Trigun had struggled throughout the task but continued fighting until the end. He went on to call Trigun the GOAT of Bigg Boss.

Trigun Gets Two Weeks of Elimination Safety

Following the task, Bigg Boss announced Trigun as the Goat of Speed. His victory secured safety from elimination for the current week and the following week.

Friday's episode proved to be an important turning point for Trigun. His performance, Shiv's support and the two-week safety advantage could play a major role in his journey on Bigg Boss 10.