Dorothy Movie OTT Release Date: Where to Watch Keerthy Suresh's Thriller

Tamil crime thriller Dorothy, featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, has arrived on OTT after attracting attention in theatres. The film is now streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu and other languages, giving audiences another chance to watch the mystery thriller from home.

The film reportedly received a mixed response when it first reached theatres. However, its unexpected twists and Keerthy Suresh's performance gradually attracted viewers. Positive word of mouth helped the movie gain attention, and it went on to achieve a strong box-office response.

With its OTT release, Dorothy could be an interesting choice for viewers looking for a crime thriller with mystery, family conflict and emotional drama.

Dorothy Movie Story

Set in a village in Tamil Nadu, the story follows Subbu (Sanath) and Karthi (Rishikanth), two close friends who share a strong bond.

Subbu grows up in a family dominated by his father, Veeraiah, who strongly believes in family honour, caste and traditional ideas of masculinity. After losing his mother and sister at a young age, Subbu grows up in an environment where he struggles to express his true identity.

Although he often appears aggressive and gets into fights, he keeps his personal feelings hidden from society. His life takes a different turn when his elder brother marries Dorothy (Keerthy Suresh), a woman from Kerala, and brings her into the family.

Dorothy brings warmth into the household, and Subbu develops a close relationship with her. However, the family's happiness does not last long. Dorothy suddenly dies under suspicious circumstances, leaving several unanswered questions.

A Suspicious Death Changes Everything

Veeraiah fears that Dorothy's death will damage the family's reputation. He therefore presents it as a suicide and attempts to put an end to the matter.

Subbu, however, suspects that his father and elder brother are connected to her death. As he struggles to understand what happened to Dorothy, his own life becomes increasingly complicated.

Meanwhile, Karthi finds himself in a difficult situation when he has to commit a murder for Subbu. The story gradually explores the secrets within the family, the pressure of social expectations and Subbu's struggle with his gender identity.

Unable to continue hiding his identity, Subbu reveals that he is transgender and leaves his home. His decision puts him in danger, especially as his father is determined to protect the family's honour at any cost.

What to Expect from Dorothy

The film combines a mysterious death with family tensions, friendship and questions about identity and social acceptance. Keerthy Suresh's character plays an important role in the events that shape Subbu's life.

The central questions are whether Subbu can escape his father's control, what really caused Dorothy's death and how Karthi will respond to his friend's transformation.

With its crime elements, emotional conflicts and unexpected developments, Dorothy may appeal to viewers who enjoy Tamil mystery thrillers. Those who missed the film in theatres can now look for it on Netflix.