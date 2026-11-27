Tamil cinema fans are eagerly waiting for the OTT release of Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. After its theatrical release on November 6, 2026, the film is reportedly preparing for its digital premiere.

According to media reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to the movie. Scene is expected to start streaming on December 4, 2026. However, neither Netflix nor the film's makers has officially confirmed the release date. Viewers should treat this date as tentative until an official announcement.

Scene Movie Cast and Story

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is an action comedy with elements of crime and investigation. Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished case. He takes up the investigation with a team that creates several unexpected challenges.

Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, while Naslen appears as Eswaran. The supporting cast includes Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay and Rajpriyan.

The film marks Jithu Madhavan's Tamil directorial debut after receiving recognition for Malayalam films such as Romancham and Aavesham. It also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after nearly 12 years.

Scene OTT Platform and Release Date

Movie: Scene

OTT Platform: Netflix (reported)

Expected OTT Release Date: December 4, 2026

Theatrical Release: November 6, 2026

Language: Tamil

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen and others

The reported Netflix release date is yet to receive official confirmation. Fans can watch for updates from Netflix and the film's production team.

With Suriya, Nazriya and Naslen coming together for an entertaining crime-based story, Scene is one of the upcoming OTT releases that Tamil movie lovers are looking forward to.