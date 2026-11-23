Victory Venkatesh's latest family entertainer, Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47, is getting ready for its digital premiere. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is reportedly set to stream on Netflix from November 27, 2026.

The movie was released in theatres on October 30, 2026. However, it did not achieve the expected success at the box office. Now, the film is expected to reach a wider audience through its OTT release.

According to reports, Aadarsha Kutumbam will be available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. An official announcement from Netflix regarding the streaming date is still awaited.

Aadarsha Kutumbam Cast and Crew

Venkatesh plays the lead role, while Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead. Nivetha Pethuraj, Nara Rohith, Satya, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and others appear in important roles.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Radhakrishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations. Thaman composed the music.

What Is Aadarsha Kutumbam About?

The story revolves around Chittibabu, a middle-class family man who faces several financial and personal problems. His family gets into trouble due to debts and unexpected situations. Things take a different turn when he wins a lottery worth a huge amount of money, bringing new challenges into their lives.

With its OTT release approaching, audiences who missed the film in theatres can soon watch Venkatesh and Trivikram's family entertainer from home.