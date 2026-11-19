Producer and distributor Dil Raju has acquired the Nizam distribution rights for the upcoming Telugu film January 12 Vidudala. The film is one of the major releases scheduled for Sankranthi 2027.

Dil Raju has secured the rights through his distribution company, SVC Release. The film stars Venkatesh and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Kalyan Ram and Krithi Shetty will also appear in important roles.

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi, who is teaming up with Venkatesh once again after delivering successful entertainers. This combination has raised expectations among Telugu movie audiences.

Produced by Shine Screens and presented by Suresh Productions and ZEE Studios, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The makers have already announced January 12, 2027, as the worldwide theatrical release date.

The film's musical promotions are also set to begin soon, with the first single expected to be released shortly. With Dil Raju handling the Nizam distribution, the film is gearing up for a major Sankranthi release.