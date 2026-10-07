Aadarsha Kutumbam: Thaman Accidentally Reveals New Release Date

Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming family entertainer Aadarsha Kutumbam has been postponed. The film was originally scheduled to release on October 9, 2026, but the makers delayed it due to pending post-production work.

While producer Naga Vamsi is yet to officially announce the new release date, music composer Thaman appears to have accidentally revealed it. Thaman shared an update on X about the film’s re-recording work and mentioned October 30, 2026 as the release date.

Thaman later edited the post and removed the date. However, the original post was noticed by fans through the edit history, leading to speculation that Aadarsha Kutumbam could arrive on October 30.

An official announcement regarding the new release date is expected soon. Fans are now waiting for the makers to confirm whether the film will indeed hit theatres on the last Friday of October.

Aadarsha Kutumbam stars Venkatesh in the lead role and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while Nivetha Pethuraj, Nara Rohith and others are part of the supporting cast. The film is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, with Thaman composing the music.