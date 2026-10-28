Venkatesh, Trivikram Srinivas Get Emotional at Aadarsha Kutumbam Pre-Release Event

The upcoming film aadarsha Kutumbam - House No. 47, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tivikram Srinivas and starring Victory Venkatesh, is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 30. Ahead of its release, the film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 27, with the cast and crew sharing their experiences and expectations for the movie.

Addressing the gathering, Venkatesh said working with Tivikram again after 20 Years was a special experience. The actor acknowledge the challenge of choosing a compelling story after starring in popular family enterainers such as Nuvvu Naaku Nachavu and Malliswari. He said Trivikram came to him with a script that offered more than comedy, combining suspense, thrills and a range of emotions. Venkatesh also expressed confidence in the film and thanked the director, producer and everyone involved in bringing the project to the screen. Describe the story's central idea, the actor said his character, Chittibabu, is determined to protect his family and stand by them through difficult circumstances.

Speaking about Aadarsha kutumbam, the team members shared how each person contribute something special to the film. Tivikram Srinivas said everyone who worked on the project had their own place and played an important role, just like every member of a family. Trivikram also appreciated Bhanu Master for being involved with the team from the music-sitting stage, unlike song choreographers who typically join the production for a few days. He described lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry as a family members, recalling their associate dating back to the time of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Aadarsha Kutumbam Set for October 30 Release

Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, with Trivikram Srinivas directing. The film brings together comedy, family drama, suspense and action, with the story centred on Chittibabu and his efforts to protect his family.

The film is scheduled to arrive in the theaters worldwide on October 30, 2026.

With Venkatesh and Tivikram reuniting after nearly two decades, the pre-release event has highlighted both their professional bond and the family-oriented themes at the heart of the film. As the release date approaches, audiences will soon discover how the director’s vision and the cast’s performances come together on the big screen.