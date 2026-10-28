Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai: Telugu star Nani celebrated 14 years of togetherness with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, describing their journey as a “blockbuster family love story.” The actor took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, sharing a series of pictures with Anjana along with a heartfelt message celebrating their years of love and companionship.

Nani’s Special Anniversary Message

Celebrating 14 years of marriage, Nani describe their journey with the words, "14 years for his Blockbuster Family Entertainer/Lover story." The actor’s playful reference to a blockbuster reflected his characteristic sense of humour while celebrating the life he and Anjana have built together. The post prompted fans to send their anniversary wishes to the couple.

Nani and Anjana’s Love Story

Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy reportedly dated for around fiver years before getting married on October 27, 2012, in Visakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Despite Nani’s success and popularity in Telugu cinema, the couple have largely kept their personal lives private, preferring to stay away from the public spotlight. Their enduring relationship continues to draw interest from fans, who follow both the actor's professional achievements and occasional glimpses into his family life.

As Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy mark 14 years of marriage, their journey continues to reflect love, companionship and family bonds. With the actor's heartfelt anniversary message offering a glimpse into their relationship, fans have joined in celebrating the special milestone. As the anniversary celebrations draw to a close, the couple’s heartwarming love story continues to win admiration from fans and well-wishers.