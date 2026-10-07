The Paradise OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Nani’s Film Online?

Nani’s latest film The Paradise is currently running in theatres, and fans are already waiting for its OTT release. The film has reportedly crossed Rs. 180 crore worldwide, according to the makers.

Now, there is fresh buzz about the film’s digital release. According to social media reports, The Paradise may start streaming on Netflix from October 23, 2026. However, the makers and Netflix have not officially confirmed the date yet.

Netflix has already acquired the OTT rights to the film, and the movie is expected to be available in multiple languages after its theatrical run.

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and stars Nani in the lead role. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu are also part of the cast.

The film has received a mixed response from audiences, but it continues to attract attention at the box office. With the OTT release date yet to be officially announced, fans will have to wait for confirmation from Netflix or the makers.