Nani Visits Kanaka Durga Temple After The Paradise Release

Tollywood actor Nani recently visited the famous Kanaka Durga Temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada along with the team of The Paradise. The visit came after the theatrical release of the film, with the team seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga.

During his temple visit, Nani received blessings from the temple priests. He was presented with the traditional Seshavastram along with Theertha Prasadam. Videos and pictures from the actor’s temple visit have been making the rounds on social media.

Nani Seeks Goddess Durga’s Blessings

Following the release of The Paradise, Nani and the film’s team travelled to Vijayawada. The actor visited the Kanaka Durga Temple and offered prayers to the deity.

The temple priests performed the customary rituals and blessed Nani. The visuals from his visit quickly attracted attention online, with fans sharing the videos across social media platforms.

The Paradise Gets Strong Box Office Response

The Paradise is Nani’s latest action drama and is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film arrived in theatres amid considerable expectations from audiences and fans.

Although the movie received a mixed response from viewers, its box office performance has remained strong. The film has reportedly been nearing the Rs 200 crore mark in worldwide collections.

The movie also registered a massive opening on its first day, collecting more than Rs 80 crore, making it one of the biggest opening films of Nani’s career.

Kayadu Lohar Plays the Female Lead

Kayadu Lohar stars opposite Nani in The Paradise. The cast also features several prominent actors in important roles, including Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and Sampoornesh Babu.

With the film continuing its theatrical run, Nani’s temple visit has become another talking point among fans. The actor’s visit to the Kanaka Durga Temple has also given fans a chance to see the The Paradise star in a spiritual setting after the movie’s release.