Nani’s The Paradise Faces a Major Drop in North America on Day 4

Nani’s latest film The Paradise is facing a slowdown at the North American box office. The film had a strong start with its premieres and opening day, but collections dropped from the second day.

According to trade reports, the film collected only around $32,000 by 10 AM on Sunday (Day 4) from 263 locations across North America. The early Sunday figures are much lower compared with the strong numbers recorded during the opening days.

The film has reportedly received a mixed response from audiences, which appears to have affected its weekend performance. The report also notes that family audiences have not shown much interest in the mass-action drama.

The North American theatrical rights were reportedly purchased for around $4.5 million, while the film had collected approximately $2.85 million so far, according to the report. If the current trend continues, the film could face challenges in recovering its theatrical investment in the overseas market.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on September 24, 2026.