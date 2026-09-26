The Paradise: Nani’s Film Holds Strong at the Box Office on Day 2

Nani’s latest film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, continued its theatrical run on the second day. The film opened with strong numbers on its first day and recorded a drop on Day 2.

According to early estimates, The Paradise collected around ₹14.90 crore on Day 2 in India, taking its total India net collection to approximately ₹61.15 crore. The film’s India gross has reached around ₹72.50 crore.

The film has also performed well in the overseas market. Its worldwide gross collection has reached around ₹98.50 crore after two days, according to early estimates.

On the opening day, The Paradise collected ₹34.65 crore India net, according to industry estimates.

The Paradise stars Nani, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu in key roles. With the weekend ahead, the film’s Saturday and Sunday collections will be important for its overall theatrical run.