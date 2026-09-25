Modern life’s relentless pace and high stress levels are taking a severe toll on human brain health. Interacting with Sakshi Post leading Geriatric Medicine Specialist Dr. S E Anjaneyulu shed light on the growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, its underlying risk factors, and actionable steps to maintain cognitive longevity.

Understanding Alzheimer’s & Early Onset

Alzheimer's disease was first identified in 1906 by German psychiatrist Alois Alzheimer. Historically understood through post-mortem brain studies, the disease destroys brain cells and impairs nerve conduction. While traditionally affecting older demographics, specialists warn that the condition is increasingly diagnosed in individuals around 35 years of age due to modern lifestyle pressures.

Primary Causes and Risk Factors

According to geriatric experts, the brain's nerve cells cannot regenerate once destroyed. Key precipitating factors that accelerate cognitive decline include:

Unmanaged Chronic Conditions: Diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and thyroid disorders reduce effective blood supply to brain tissues.

Lifestyle Stress & Isolation: Solitary living, high workplace stress, lack of sleep, and an introverted or isolated lifestyle contribute to mental exhaustion.

Physical & Environmental Factors: Past head injuries, major heart surgeries, and brain tumors.

Prevention, Care, and Daily Habits

While medical science continues to research preventative vaccines and treatments, effective dementia management centers on symptom control, family support, and daily preventive care:

Sleep & Brain Charging: Getting at least 8 hours of continuous sleep at night and taking a brief afternoon nap recharges brain function.

Mindfulness & Breathing: Spending 12–24 minutes daily on meditation, deep breathing exercises, or Shavasana counteracts daily stress.

Active Socialization: Strong family support, interacting with friends, spending time with children, and avoiding loneliness act as primary natural remedies against cognitive decline.

Balanced Nutrition: Avoiding junk food, limiting excessive oil, and incorporating sprouted pulses, leafy greens, daily soups, and a balanced diet rich in pro