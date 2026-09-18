Black Pepper to Knee Pain: Doctor’s Health Guide

From adding a pinch of black pepper to food to trying home remedies for sinus problems, Indians have long relied on traditional practices for everyday health concerns. But which of these practices are actually useful, and when should a person seek medical attention?

In a wide-ranging health discussion, ayurvedic Dr.Balakrishnan explained the possible role of black pepper in everyday diets, precautions during the rainy season, knee and back pain, hormonal imbalance, diabetes, hypertension, thyroid problems, sinus symptoms and cholesterol.

Black pepper: More than just a kitchen spice?

Black pepper is one of the most commonly used spices in Indian households. Its active compound, piperine, has been studied for its biological effects, including its interaction with the absorption and metabolism of certain substances.

The doctor discussed black pepper in the context of traditional health practices and seasonal illnesses. However, black pepper should not be viewed as a “detox” treatment or as a cure for infections.

The body already has its own organs—including the liver and kidneys—that perform detoxification and waste removal.

For people experiencing respiratory symptoms during the rainy season, the important message is not to depend on a single spice or home remedy.

Rainy season and respiratory infections

Changes in weather, indoor crowding and exposure to infectious organisms can contribute to respiratory illnesses.

Symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, breathing difficulty, chest pain or worsening respiratory symptoms should not be managed solely with home remedies.

Black pepper may be included as part of a normal diet, but it cannot replace antibiotics, antiviral treatment or other medical care when these are clinically indicated.

People should also avoid starting antibiotics on their own. Unnecessary or inappropriate antibiotic use contributes to antimicrobial resistance, making infections harder to treat.

Knee pain: Does every patient need surgery?

Knee pain is another common problem, particularly among older adults.

But knee pain does not automatically mean that a person needs surgery or knee replacement.

Doctors generally consider factors such as the cause of pain, severity, duration, joint damage, mobility and response to conservative treatment before recommending an operation.

Depending on the condition, treatment may include weight management, physiotherapy, exercise, medicines and other non-surgical approaches.

If pain is persistent, severe or associated with swelling, instability or difficulty walking, medical assessment is important.

What about back pain and slipped discs?

The discussion also touched on lower-back problems and disc-related conditions.

Back pain can have several causes, including muscle strain, degenerative changes and problems involving the spinal discs.

A person should not assume that every case of back pain is a “disc problem”. Similarly, external oils or home applications may provide temporary comfort for some people but should not be considered a treatment for nerve compression or structural spinal problems.

Symptoms such as severe weakness, progressive numbness or loss of bladder or bowel control require urgent medical attention.

Skin glow and hormonal imbalance

The discussion also addressed skin health and the connection between appearance and underlying health.

Sudden or persistent changes in the skin may sometimes be associated with hormonal or metabolic conditions.

Hormones produced by the thyroid, pancreas, adrenal glands and other organs play important roles in metabolism and overall health.

For example, insulin regulates blood glucose, while thyroid hormones influence metabolism and several body functions.

However, skin changes alone cannot establish a diagnosis.

If symptoms persist, appropriate blood tests and medical evaluation may be required.

Diabetes, blood pressure and heart health

Diabetes and hypertension often develop gradually and may remain unnoticed for years.

Uncontrolled blood sugar and high blood pressure can increase the risk of complications involving the heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves and blood vessels.

That is why regular monitoring becomes particularly important for people with risk factors.

Medication should also be taken according to medical advice. People should not stop prescribed diabetes or blood-pressure medicines simply because they feel well.

Thyroid problems need proper evaluation

Thyroid disorders are another common health concern.

Symptoms of thyroid dysfunction can overlap with many other conditions. Changes in weight, tiredness, changes in heart rate, sensitivity to heat or cold and alterations in mood can have multiple causes.

Therefore, thyroid problems should be confirmed through appropriate medical evaluation rather than self-diagnosis.

Treatment depends on whether the thyroid is underactive, overactive or affected by another disorder.

Sinus problems: When are home remedies enough?

Sinus congestion can be uncomfortable, particularly during seasonal changes.

Simple measures such as adequate hydration and appropriate steam or saline-based measures may provide symptomatic relief for some people.

But persistent sinus symptoms, high fever, severe facial pain, recurrent infections or breathing problems should be evaluated by a doctor.

Home remedies should not delay treatment when symptoms are severe or persistent.

Food habits matter for cholesterol

The doctor also highlighted the importance of controlling unhealthy dietary habits.

Excess consumption of foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, added sugars and highly processed ingredients can negatively affect metabolic and cardiovascular health.

Rather than focusing on a single “bad” food, overall dietary patterns matter.

A heart-friendly eating pattern generally emphasises vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and other minimally processed foods, while limiting foods high in unhealthy fats, excess salt and added sugars.

The bigger message: Daily habits matter

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the discussion is that health is rarely determined by one food, one spice or one medicine.

Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, a balanced diet, stress management, appropriate medical check-ups and timely treatment all contribute to long-term health.

Black pepper can remain a useful kitchen spice.

But when it comes to diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disease, persistent respiratory symptoms or severe joint and back problems, a spice jar cannot replace a doctor.