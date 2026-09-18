The India Story OTT Release: Kajal’s Film Now Streaming on JioHotstar

Kajal Aggarwal’s The India Story has made its OTT debut. The socio-political drama is now streaming on JioHotstar and is currently available in Hindi.

The film was released in theatres on July 24, 2026. It is directed by Chettan DK, while Sagar B. Shinde has written and produced the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal plays the lead role, with Shreyas Talpade also part of the cast. The story focuses on issues such as chemical misuse, excessive pesticide use in farming and food adulteration.

The film looks at how these practices can affect public health and create wider social and political concerns. After its theatrical run, the movie has now reached audiences through OTT.

There is currently no update on the Telugu version of The India Story, although a Telugu release had been announced before its theatrical release.

Fans of Kajal Aggarwal can now watch The India Story on JioHotstar.