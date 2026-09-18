Nani Reveals Why He Chose Jada Look for The Paradise

Natural Star Nani and filmmaker Srikanth Odela are teaming up once again for the upcoming movie The Paradise, which has created considerable buzz among Telugu cinema audiences. The makers have been promoting the film extensively ahead of its release, and Nani’s latest comments about his appearance in the movie have now caught attention.

Speaking about the effort that went into his role, Nani said he took on the unusual hairstyle because it was required for the character and the story. He explained that he would not normally agree to such a look simply because someone asked him to, but he was willing to take the risk because it suited the film.

Nani also spoke about the challenges of experimenting with his appearance in the age of social media. According to the actor, even minor mistakes can quickly become a subject of trolling online. Despite this, he decided to go ahead with the look because it was important to the story.

Interestingly, Nani revealed that the hairstyle has also created a trend among fans following the release of the song ‘Aaya Share’. He said that several people started purchasing similar hair braids to recreate the look for social media reels.

Nani added that his team told him that more than one lakh such hair braids were reportedly sold after the song was released. The unexpected response has added another interesting element to the promotions of The Paradise.

With Nani’s striking makeover and Srikanth Odela’s direction generating curiosity, The Paradise continues to remain one of the much-awaited Telugu films.