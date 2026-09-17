Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Her Thoughts on Success and Support

Sobhita was responding to a video shared by a social media influencer from Hyderabad. The video discussed how people may face criticism from their own community when they start a business or try something new. It also highlighted the lack of support that people sometimes receive from those close to them.

The influencer said that Telugu people can sometimes become obstacles for other Telugu people and described the situation as unfortunate. Sobhita responded to the post by sharing her own experience and saying that people considered close to us can sometimes turn into our biggest opponents.

She recalled leaving home for Mumbai when she was just 16 years old. According to Sobhita, she had no assurance that she would succeed, but she decided to take a chance and follow her ambitions.

Sobhita also pointed out that society can be particularly challenging for people who dare to dream and enter unfamiliar fields. She said women may face even greater resistance when they try to establish themselves in a particular profession.

At the same time, Sobhita expressed hope that things have changed over the years and that people today may receive greater encouragement when they pursue their ambitions.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Career

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala recently appeared in the film Chikatilo. The movie features Viswadev Rachakonda alongside Sobhita. Koppisetty directed the film, while D. Suresh Babu produced it under the Suresh Productions banner.