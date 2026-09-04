Ramba Oorvasi Menaka Review: Allari Naresh’s Latest Movie

Allari Naresh became one of the popular names in Telugu cinema with his comedy films, especially during the 2000s. After a long run of successful entertainers, the actor experimented with serious and different subjects. His performance in films like Naandhi showed another side of his acting abilities.

However, some of his later serious projects did not achieve the expected results. With Ramba Oorvasi Menaka, Allari Naresh has once again returned to the comedy genre that made him popular.

Directed by Chandramohan, the movie hit theatres on September 4. So, does the film manage to bring back the fun associated with Allari Naresh's earlier entertainers? Let's take a look.

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka Story

The story revolves around Manthena Suryanarayana, popularly known as Suri, played by Allari Naresh. He comes from a family that earns a living by performing plays.

During his childhood, Suri learns about a mysterious book that supposedly has the power to bring the celestial beauties Rambha, Urvashi and Menaka from heaven if certain lines are drawn on it correctly.

Believing that the three apsaras can completely change his life, Suri spends years trying to make his wish come true. Instead of focusing on earning money, he keeps borrowing from people and working on the magical book for nearly 15 years.

His life takes a different turn when he discovers that his mother is suffering from a serious illness. At the same time, his relationship with Chinni, played by Surabhi, faces problems because of her father.

Things become even more unusual when Rambha, Urvashi and Menaka actually arrive on Earth after an incident involving Suri.

What happens after their arrival? How do the three apsaras affect Suri's life? What is the reason behind his conflict with SI Appalanaidu? The rest of the film answers these questions.

How Is Ramba Oorvasi Menaka?

The biggest attraction of the movie is its attempt to bring back the kind of comedy that was once closely associated with Allari Naresh.

The basic setup is simple and deliberately silly. Suri comes from a theatre family, finds a magical book and spends years hoping that Rambha, Urvashi and Menaka will appear before him. The first half mainly focuses on these elements along with Suri's romance with Chinni.

However, the proceedings take some time to reach the main plot. Several situations feel familiar, and viewers may find themselves waiting for the magical element of the story to properly take centre stage.

The film becomes more entertaining once the three apsaras enter Suri's life. Their presence creates several comic situations and gives Allari Naresh plenty of opportunities to perform.

At the same time, the movie tries to mix comedy with an emotional track involving Suri's mother. This combination does not always work smoothly. The serious portions interrupt the light-hearted mood, and the emotional track may not create the intended impact.

The film is best approached as a simple comedy rather than a movie that demands logic at every turn. Some scenes can make you smile, while others may feel predictable.

If you enjoy Allari Naresh's old-school comedy style and are looking for a light entertainer, the movie can be given a try.

Performances

Allari Naresh is comfortable in the role of Suri. The character's comic timing and innocent attitude suit him well. His scenes with Rambha provide some of the more entertaining moments in the movie.

The senior version of Naresh's character also gets a few enjoyable comedy sequences. His chemistry with Rambha works reasonably well and adds to the fun.

Surabhi, however, does not get enough material to make a strong impact. Her role remains largely limited compared with the central characters.

Raashi Singh, Vishnupriya and Prisha Singh play Rambha, Urvashi and Menaka respectively. All three look good in their roles, but their characters are used more for visual appeal than for substantial performances.

Vennela Kishore and Hariteja contribute to the comedy, although their tracks are only moderately effective.

Kannada actor Taarak Ponnappa gets a better opportunity as SI Appalanaidu. His character has enough presence in the story, and he makes the most of the role.

The remaining actors deliver adequate performances.

Technical Aspects

The songs do not leave much of an impression, while the background score is decent. The cinematography is one of the better technical aspects of the film and gives the movie a pleasant visual quality.

Director Chandramohan tries to keep the narrative focused on comedy and uses several quirky situations to entertain the audience. The writing works in parts, although the film does not consistently maintain the same level of humour.

One positive aspect is the message delivered towards the end. The movie takes aim at youngsters who expect their lives to change overnight without putting in any effort. The final message about hard work gives the otherwise light-hearted story some purpose.

Verdict

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka is a straightforward comedy entertainer that attempts to recreate the flavour of Allari Naresh's earlier films. While some comic scenes work, the movie does not consistently deliver big laughs.

The predictable first half and uneven emotional portions are drawbacks. Still, viewers who enjoy Allari Naresh's comedy style and do not expect a highly logical or serious story may find it reasonably entertaining.

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka is an average comedy watch with a few enjoyable moments.