Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions for Janmashtami 2026

Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions around the ISKCON Temple in Abids in view of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

The restrictions will begin at 4 am on September 4, 2026, and continue until 1 am on September 5. The measures have been introduced to manage the expected movement of devotees and prevent major traffic congestion in the area.

People travelling through Abids and surrounding locations have been advised to avoid the affected roads as far as possible and take alternative routes.

Roads Likely to See Heavy Traffic

Several roads and junctions near the temple are expected to experience increased traffic during the celebrations. These include:

Yousuf & Company

Jawaharlal Nehru Road

Abids Circle

Old Hyderabad Collector Office

Chirag Ali Lane

Nampally Station Road

The Traffic Police said restrictions could be extended or increased depending on the number of devotees and the traffic situation.

Traffic Diversions Near ISKCON Temple

Vehicles travelling from Gunfoundry and Tilak Road Junction towards Nampally Station Road will be managed through a halt-and-go system at GPO Junction.

If the movement of devotees increases, vehicles may be diverted towards MJ Market.

Traffic coming from Jambagh Road and SA Bazar Mosque towards GPO Junction will also face regulation. If the area becomes crowded, vehicles may be stopped from proceeding towards GPO Junction and diverted from MJ Market towards Gandhi Bhavan and Chapel Road.

Motorists travelling from Taj Island and Nampally towards Koti Bank Street can continue through the regular route via Bharat Petrol Pump, Samachara Hakku Bhavan, Yousuf & Company, Troop Bazar and Koti Bank Street.

Vehicles coming from the BJP State Office will not be allowed to travel towards Old Hyderabad Collector Office Junction. They will instead be diverted towards MJ Market Road.

RTC Bus Diversions

RTC buses operating through the affected areas will also be diverted based on crowd movement.

At MJ Market Junction, buses arriving from Rangmahal and Jambagh Road will not be allowed to take a right turn towards GPO Junction or Abids Circle. They will be directed towards Gandhi Bhavan Road or Nampally Station Road.

Buses coming from SA Bazar Mosque and Afzalgunj will also be diverted instead of proceeding directly towards GPO Junction or Abids Circle.

At BJR Circle, buses travelling from Liberty and Basheerbagh will not be permitted to continue straight towards GPO Junction or Abids Circle. They will be diverted towards AR Petrol Pump.

Similarly, buses coming from Ravindra Bharathi and HTP Junction will not be allowed to turn left towards BJR Circle at AR Petrol Pump. They will proceed towards Nampally Station Road.

Parking Arrangements for Devotees

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have arranged parking facilities at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally for devotees visiting the ISKCON Temple in Abids.

Devotees and other commuters have been asked to use the designated parking area and avoid parking on roads near the temple.

Traffic Police Appeal

The Traffic Police have requested motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative roads to avoid delays.

Commuters needing emergency travel assistance can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.

With a large number of devotees expected for the Janmashtami celebrations, commuters have been urged to follow traffic instructions and cooperate with police personnel deployed in the area.