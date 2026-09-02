Telangana Weather: Heavy Rain Alert for Several Districts Today

Rainfall activity is picking up again across Telangana, with several districts expected to receive showers on Wednesday. According to weather officials in Hyderabad, the current conditions are favourable for rainfall in different parts of the state, with a trough over the region contributing to the wet weather.

Rain is also expected in Hyderabad, where several areas have already reported showers. Officials have indicated that rainfall could spread to additional parts of the city over the next few hours.

Rain Alert Issued for Several Telangana Districts

According to the latest weather forecast, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubabad are among the districts that could experience isolated moderate to heavy rainfall.

Weather observers have also indicated that rainfall activity could extend towards Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda in the coming hours. Other districts may also receive isolated showers.

Residents in areas experiencing rainfall have been advised to exercise caution, particularly while travelling during periods of intense showers.

Hyderabad Rain: Several Areas Already Receiving Showers

Rain has already been reported in parts of eastern Hyderabad. Areas including Uppal, Kapra, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Medipally, Ghatkesar, Abdullapurmet, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar and BN Reddy are among the locations experiencing showers.

Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve over the next few hours. By Wednesday morning, the city could largely return to normal weather conditions, although isolated rainfall or dry spells may continue in some areas.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel while it is raining and to take precautions on roads, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.

Telangana Monsoon Had a Slow Start

The renewed rainfall comes after an uneven monsoon season in Telangana. The southwest monsoon arrived later than usual this year, reaching the state on June 8 instead of around the end of May.

Rainfall remained relatively limited during June and July, with many districts receiving only moderate showers. Rainfall activity increased during the second half of August, bringing widespread showers to several parts of Telangana.

The increased rainfall also helped improve water levels in several major reservoirs and irrigation projects, including Srirampur, Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and Kadam.

Mixed Rainfall Across Telangana

Rainfall has not been uniform across the state. The erstwhile Adilabad, Khammam, Nizamabad and Warangal regions recorded rainfall slightly above normal, while districts such as Karimnagar, Medak and Nalgonda experienced rainfall deficits.

Southern Telangana has also received limited rainfall in several areas. The inconsistent weather has affected agricultural activity, particularly paddy and cotton crops.

Farmers growing cotton have faced additional difficulties as rainfall declined when the crop entered the boll formation stage. In several areas, inadequate moisture reportedly caused cotton plants to dry up, resulting in losses for farmers.

With September beginning on a more favourable note for rainfall, farmers are now hopeful that the latest weather system will bring much-needed showers. The return of rain has brought some relief to the farming community, particularly in areas that have been experiencing rainfall shortages.