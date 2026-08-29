Hyderabad Car Accident: Man Dies at Peddamma Temple

A family outing to a temple in Hyderabad turned tragic after a 70-year-old man was accidentally hit by a car during a puja ceremony.

The incident took place at the Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, where the family had gathered to perform a puja for a newly purchased car.

According to the report, Thummulapalli Ramachandra Rao, 70, from Penugonda mandal in West Godavari district, had come to Hyderabad with his wife, Gangabhavani, for medical check-ups.

His nephew Sai Kumar, who lives in Miyapur, had recently purchased a new car. The family decided to visit Peddamma Temple together to perform the traditional vehicle puja.

Car Hits Man During Puja

During the ceremony, the priest reportedly asked Sai Kumar to move the car slightly forward.

While attempting to move the vehicle, Sai Kumar is said to have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The car suddenly moved forward and hit Ramachandra Rao, who was standing in front of it.

The 70-year-old sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Man Dies During Treatment

Family members immediately rushed Ramachandra Rao to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli in an auto-rickshaw for emergency treatment.

Despite receiving medical care, he reportedly died on Saturday morning, according to doctors.

The incident has left the family in shock, turning what was supposed to be a happy occasion into a tragedy.

Jubilee Hills Police Investigate

Following the incident, Jubilee Hills police registered a case and began an investigation.

The accident has caused deep sorrow among the family members, as they had gathered to celebrate the purchase of a new car. What began as a religious ceremony to seek blessings for the vehicle ended with the family losing a loved one in an accident involving the same car.