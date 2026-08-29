Ananthika Sanilkumar in Yellamma? Latest Update

Young actress Ananthika Sanilkumar is reportedly in consideration for an important role in Yellamma, the upcoming Telugu film directed by Venu Yeldandi, who rose to prominence with Balagam.

The actress has recently attracted attention in the Telugu film industry with her performances, and the latest reports suggest that she could be part of Venu Yeldandi’s next project.

Ananthika Takes Part in Test Shoot

According to industry reports, Ananthika recently participated in a test shoot for Yellamma. The makers are said to have liked her appearance and felt that she suited the requirements of the role.

Her screen presence during the test reportedly worked in her favour, putting her among the names being considered for the project.

However, the casting process is reportedly still underway.

No Official Confirmation Yet

While Ananthika has emerged as a strong contender, the makers have reportedly not finalised the casting yet. Some formalities are said to be pending before the team takes a final call.

As of now, there has been no official announcement confirming Ananthika as part of Yellamma.

Fans may have to wait for an official update from the filmmakers before her role in the movie can be confirmed.

Ananthika's Growing Popularity

Ananthika Sanilkumar has been making her presence felt as one of the promising young actresses in the Telugu industry. Her recent work has helped her gain attention among audiences and filmmakers.

If she is eventually confirmed for Yellamma, the project could give her another opportunity to showcase her acting abilities in a major Telugu production.

For now, the actress's involvement remains a casting possibility, with the final decision expected once the filmmakers complete the selection process.