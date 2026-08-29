Telangana Weather Today: Rain Likely in Several Districts

Telangana is likely to receive more rainfall on Saturday, Today, August 29, with showers expected in several parts of the state from the afternoon through the night.

Weather conditions are expected to become more active later in the day, with light to moderate rain possible in parts of western and northeastern Telangana.

Rain Expected in Several Telangana Districts

According to the latest weather update, scattered showers may occur across several districts from late night into the early hours of Sunday.

The districts that could receive rain include Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam.

Some areas may experience only brief showers, while others could see light to moderate rainfall.

Hyderabad Weather: Showers Possible Tonight

Residents of Hyderabad may also see passing showers on Saturday.

Rain activity could continue into the night, with a scattered spell of rainfall likely during the overnight hours. People travelling during the evening and late-night hours are advised to remain cautious on roads if showers occur.

The latest afternoon update indicates that showers were possible over Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Vikarabad and Rangareddy, along with a few other areas, during the following two to three hours.

Meanwhile, some other districts may receive isolated rainfall, while several locations are likely to remain dry.

More Rain Possible Overnight

Rain activity is expected to increase again during the night and early morning hours.

Residents in areas likely to receive showers should plan outdoor activities accordingly. Motorists are also advised to drive carefully during wet conditions, particularly at night when visibility may be reduced.

Overall, Telangana is likely to experience scattered rainfall rather than widespread heavy rain, with conditions varying from one district to another.