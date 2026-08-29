Hyderabad Power Cut on August 29: Check Affected Areas

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad, including areas in the Old City, may face temporary electricity interruptions on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Power supply will be suspended in different localities as electricity officials carry out scheduled repair and maintenance work.

The affected areas come under the Hyderabad City and Azmabad divisions. The power shutdowns will take place at different times depending on the locality.

Hyderabad Power Cut Timings on August 29

Bahadupura

Residents of Bahadupura will experience a short power interruption from 10:30 am to 11 am. The shutdown has been scheduled to facilitate repair work on an 11 KV feeder.

Chikkadpally and Anandnagar

Power supply in Chikkadpally and Anandnagar will be unavailable from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamia Osmania

Residents in Jamia Osmania can expect a power cut between 12 noon and 1:30 pm.

Buddhanagar

The electricity supply in Buddhanagar will be interrupted from 2 pm to 2:30 pm.

Residents Advised to Plan Ahead

People living in the affected localities have been advised to make arrangements before the scheduled shutdowns. Residents can charge mobile phones, laptops and other essential devices in advance to avoid inconvenience during the outage.

Officials have also requested consumers to cooperate while the repair work is underway. Power is expected to be restored after the scheduled maintenance is completed, although the exact restoration time could depend on the progress of the work.

Residents should plan household and work-related activities accordingly, particularly those who depend on electricity for essential equipment or work from home.