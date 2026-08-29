Nagarjuna’s 100th Film Titled King 100, First Glimpse Creates Buzz

King Nagarjuna is gearing up for a special milestone with his 100th film, which has now been officially titled King 100. On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s title along with its first glimpse.

The glimpse showcases Nagarjuna in a stylish and powerful avatar. His screen presence, energy and youthful look have already caught the attention of fans. The visuals and music also add to the excitement surrounding the film.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Ra. Karthik, King 100 is said to be a commercial entertainer with a strong father-daughter emotional storyline. The film revolves around a man who believes that money decides how society treats a person.

While the protagonist aims for wealth and success, he also wants to protect his identity and position in society. The film is expected to combine action, emotions and commercial elements.

Tabu, Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra play important roles in the movie. Annapurna Studios is producing the film, while Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.

King 100 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making Nagarjuna’s milestone film one of the much-awaited releases of the year.