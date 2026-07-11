Akhil-Nagarjuna's Emotional Video After Lenin Success Goes Viral

Akhil Akkineni shared an emotional moment with his father Nagarjuna during the success celebrations of Lenin, and the heartfelt video has now gone viral on social media. The celebration was held at Annapurna Studios after the film received a positive response from audiences.

During the event, Akhil became emotional and walked up to Nagarjuna to seek his blessings by touching his father's feet. Nagarjuna immediately hugged his son, and the father-son duo was seen fighting back tears. The touching moment took place in front of the statue of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), making the occasion even more special.

After the emotional exchange, Nagarjuna, Akhil, director Murali Kishor Abburu, producer Naga Vamsi, and the entire Lenin team cut a success cake to celebrate the film's encouraging response. Videos from the event quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the strong bond between Akhil and Nagarjuna.

Lenin has opened to positive word of mouth, with many viewers appreciating Akhil's performance, emotional scenes, and the film's engaging narrative. Early trade estimates also suggest that the movie is heading towards one of the biggest opening days of Akhil's career, adding to the family's emotional celebration.