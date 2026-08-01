Lenin OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akhil's Blockbuster

After a successful run in theatres, Akhil Akkineni's action drama Lenin is all set for its digital premiere. The film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from August 14, giving audiences another chance to watch the blockbuster from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin received a positive response from audiences for its action, emotional storyline, and Akhil's powerful performance. The film marked an important milestone in the actor's career, with reports stating that it crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

The movie stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, while Thaman S composed the music. The supporting cast also delivered strong performances, adding to the film's success.

Fans who missed Lenin in theatres, or those who want to watch it again, can stream the film on ZEE5 starting August 14. The OTT release is expected to attract a wider audience and continue the film's successful journey.