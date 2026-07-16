Akhil Akkineni's Emotional Moment with His Biggest Fan Goes Viral

Akhil Akkineni recently shared a heartwarming moment with one of his most devoted fans, and the video is now winning hearts on social media. The emotional meeting took place during the success celebrations of Lenin, where Akhil finally met his longtime admirer, Nagaraju, in person.

Nagaraju became popular among Akhil's fans years ago after his energetic slogan "Ayyagare Number One" went viral on social media. Since then, the nickname "Ayyagaru" has become closely associated with Akhil, and fans have continued to celebrate it.

During the event, Nagaraju was invited to meet Akhil inside his caravan. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears and fell at the actor's feet. Akhil immediately comforted him and thanked him for making the name "Ayyagaru" so popular among fans. The touching interaction left everyone at the venue emotional.

Adding to the special moment, Akhil also introduced Nagaraju to his wife. The gesture made the fan even more emotional, and the heartfelt video quickly spread across social media, with many praising Akhil for his humility and the respect he showed to his admirer.

The emotional reunion has become one of the most talked-about moments from the Lenin success celebrations, with fans calling it a beautiful example of the strong bond between an actor and his supporters.