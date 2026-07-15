July 16 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Many investors are searching to find out whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, July 16, 2026. If you are planning to trade tomorrow, here's the latest update.

Is the Stock Market Closed on July 16?

No. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are expected to remain open on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Tomorrow is a regular trading day, and there are no nationwide festivals, special occasions or scheduled market holidays that would require the stock exchanges to remain closed.

Normal Trading to Continue

Since July 16 is a regular business day, all market sessions are expected to operate as usual. Investors can trade in:

Equity shares

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives (as per exchange timings)

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Other exchange segments operating on regular schedules

Trading hours are expected to remain unchanged.

Why Are Investors Searching for a Holiday?

Many people check the stock market holiday list before trading, especially during festival seasons or after regional holidays. However, July 16, 2026, is not listed as a nationwide stock market holiday, so trading activities are expected to continue normally.

Should Investors Expect Any Closure?

As of now, there is no scheduled holiday for the Indian stock market on July 16, 2026. Unless the exchanges issue an unexpected notification, the NSE and BSE will function normally throughout the day.

Investors are advised to refer to the official holiday calendar published by the stock exchanges for any future trading holidays.

Overall, July 16, 2026, is a normal trading day, and both the NSE and BSE are expected to remain open for all regular market activities.

Also read: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Date, Significance and Rituals