July 16 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Many customers are searching online to find out whether banks will remain closed on Thursday, July 16, 2026. If you are planning to visit a bank branch tomorrow, here is what you need to know.

Are Banks Closed on July 16?

For most parts of India, July 16, 2026, is a regular working day for banks. There are no nationwide bank holidays, no major national festivals, and no special occasions that require banks to remain closed across the country.

Customers can expect normal banking operations, including branch services, cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances and other banking transactions.

Is There Any State-Wise Bank Holiday?

Yes. Banks are likely to remain closed in Odisha on July 16 due to the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is an RBI-recognised regional bank holiday in the state.

Apart from Odisha, banks in most other states and Union Territories are expected to function normally, as there are no scheduled regional holidays for the day.

Customers in Odisha should check with their local bank branch for any location-specific notifications.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

Even where bank branches are closed, digital banking services will continue to operate as usual. Customers can use:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI services

ATMs

Debit and credit cards

These services are available 24/7 and are not affected by regional bank holidays.

Should You Visit the Bank Tomorrow?

If you live outside Odisha, you can visit your bank branch as usual on July 16, 2026. Customers in Odisha are advised to confirm the holiday status with their respective bank before visiting.

As always, it is a good idea to check your bank's official holiday calendar or contact your local branch if you are unsure about branch operations.

Overall, July 16, 2026, is a normal banking day across most of India, with Odisha being the primary state expected to observe a bank holiday for Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Also read: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Date, Significance and Rituals