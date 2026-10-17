Navratri 2026: When Is Kanya Pujan, October 19 or 20? Check Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Sharadiya Navratri 2026 is approaching its final days, and devotees are preparing for Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanya Puja. This important ritual is performed during Ashtami or Navami to worship young girls as representations of Goddess Durga.

This year, devotees may be confused about whether to perform Kanya Pujan on October 19 or 20, as the Navami Tithi extends across both dates. Navami Tithi begins at 8:05 AM on October 19 and ends at 9:46 AM on October 20. The correct observance date may vary according to local Panchang timings and family traditions.

What Is the Significance of Kanya Pujan?

Kanya Pujan is an important Navratri ritual in which nine young girls are worshipped as symbols of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees welcome the girls into their homes, offer prayers and serve them food.

The ritual is believed to represent respect for the divine feminine and is performed with devotion during the final days of Navratri.

Kanya Pujan 2026: Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these traditional steps to perform Kanya Pujan:

Clean the puja area and wear clean clothes before starting the rituals.

Offer prayers, flowers, fruits and sweets to Goddess Durga.

Welcome nine young girls and wash their feet as part of the tradition.

Apply tilak to their foreheads and offer them food, commonly including puri, halwa and black chickpeas.

Give the girls small gifts or dakshina according to one's means and seek their blessings.

Families may follow different customs depending on their region and religious traditions.

When Should You Break the Navratri Fast?

The timing for breaking the Navratri fast depends on the puja day, the lunar calendar and family customs. Devotees observing a fast should check their local Panchang to determine the appropriate time for Kanya Pujan, havan and fast-breaking rituals.

As the Navami Tithi spans two calendar dates this year, checking the local timings can help devotees plan their prayers correctly.

Devotees are advised to follow their family traditions and consult a trusted local Panchang before finalising their puja schedule.