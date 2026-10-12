Jantar Mantar No Longer a Protest Site, Delhi Police Names Three Alternative Locations

Jantar Mantar in New Delhi will no longer be a designated venue for protests and demonstrations. Delhi Police has announced three alternative locations where people can organise protests under the new arrangement.

The three new designated protest sites are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi. The decision marks a major change for protesters, as Jantar Mantar has been a popular location for political demonstrations, public campaigns and sit-in protests for many years.

According to the official notice issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the decision was taken based on the recommendations of a committee formed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The committee was asked to identify suitable alternative venues for public protests.

Where Are the New Protest Sites?

1. Ramlila Ground: Located in central Delhi near Ajmeri Gate, Ramlila Ground has hosted several political rallies and public gatherings over the years.

2. Burari Ground: This location is in North Delhi and offers a large open space for public gatherings and demonstrations.

3. CBD Ground: Located in East Delhi, CBD Ground is near the Karkardooma area and has been designated as another venue for protests.

New Rules for Organising Protests

Delhi Police has stated that a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organising protests at the three new locations will be issued separately. Organisers will need to follow the applicable permission requirements and other rules once the detailed guidelines are announced.

The decision changes Delhi's long-standing protest arrangements. Jantar Mantar has been an important venue for citizens, political parties and social organisations to raise public issues and express their demands.

With three alternative locations now designated, further details about protest permissions and venue-specific conditions are expected through the revised guidelines.